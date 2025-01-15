Always saying 'yes' can prove a heavy burden for workers: Resume Now report

If your boss asks you for a favor, but you don't dare say that your to-do list is already overflowing, or your colleague hands you a file due to lack of time, and you accept without question, then chances are that you're a people pleaser. At the office, always striving to please may seem like a way of maintaining good working relationships. However, accumulating tasks to the detriment of your well-being can quickly take its toll on your mental and emotional health, with potentially serious consequences.

Saying "no" to your colleagues, and to a lesser extent to your boss, may seem like a relatively straightforward business. In fact, 65% of employees polled by Resume Now as part of its “The Price of Extra Work”* report claim to be able to set boundaries at work and refuse extra tasks. Young people under 25 are the most likely to do so (77%), followed by men (69%). On the other hand, 26-40 year-olds and women are less at ease when it comes to refusing professional requests.

This reticence is explained above all by fear of conflict or rejection. Indeed, 12% of employees aged 26-40 fear negative repercussions if they dare to refuse extra work. Conversely, the under-25s and over-40s seem more confident: only 3% and 4% of them respectively fear negative consequences if they decline a professional request.

Yet knowing how to say "no" is not a luxury at work. It's an essential skill for regaining control of your personal organization and avoiding becoming overwhelmed by an endless to-do list. Ultimately, the risk of losing control over your schedule is very real. In fact, 12% of employees admit that work constantly intrudes on their personal or family life, and 52% experience such intrusions on an occasional basis.