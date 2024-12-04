Precrastination is a case of more speed, less haste

It's easy to point the finger at procrastinators, who are masters in the art of putting everything off. But their opposite numbers—precrastinators—aren't necessarily any better. In fact, their drive to do everything right away can be just as problematic.

Etymologically, precrastination means “before tomorrow.” It refers to completing a task as soon as it arises, regardless of the deadline. This notion was first theorized by David Rosenbaum in a study, published in 2014 in the journal Psychological Science. This psychology professor at the University of California had designed an experiment in which volunteers were asked to carry a bucket of water from point A to point B. They were given a choice of several buckets, some further from the finish line than others.

Curiously, the participants opted for the buckets closer to the starting line, despite the extra effort required. "This seemingly irrational choice reflected a tendency to precrastinate, a term we introduce to refer to the hastening of subgoal completion, even at the expense of extra physical efforts," write David Rosenbaum and colleagues in their paper.

In other words, precrastinators seek to get rid of tasks as quickly as possible as soon as they arise, thus removing them from their mental load. They're the kind of people who answer their emails in a minute, or draw up the agenda for the next meeting weeks in advance. To-do lists? Not for them. Precrastinators are ultra-responsive, even if it means paying the price further down the line.