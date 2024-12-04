Jaguar unveils electric car, critics dub it 'Barbie pink'

British luxury carmaker Jaguar has unveiled an electric concept car that critics have derided as "Barbie pink" amid a backlash over a radical rebrand of the iconic company.

The Jaguar Type 00, presented in Miami on Monday, is described by the company as having "bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars".

It comes after Jaguar, owned by India's Tata Motors, last month launched dramatic changes to its branding -- dubbed "Copy Nothing" and featuring an advertisement that was slammed as too "woke".

The move has attracted criticism for the use of eye-catching bright colours and a modern logo featuring geometric shapes.

The changes were on show in the new concept vehicle painted in "Miami Pink" and "London Blue" as well as featuring a long bonnet, sweeping roofline and 23-inch alloy wheels.