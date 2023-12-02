Apple names its best apps and games of 2023





As every year, Apple has named the best applications of the year available on all its platforms. A total of 14 practical programs and games have earned an App Store Award, with a clear trend this year for the use of generative artificial intelligence.





The award-winning applications and games were selected for their technical innovation, user experience and design. Apple points out that the major trend of the year has been the integration of generative artificial intelligence into applications, reflecting its evolution and impact on society. And this is perhaps all the more interesting given that Apple has yet to communicate on its research in this field.The main winners are AllTrails, a favorite among hikers and named iPhone App of the Year; Prêt-à-Makeup, a virtual makeup sketchpad for iPad; Photomator, photo editing software for Mac; the MUBI platform for Apple TV; and the SmartGym workout app for Apple Watch. Award-winning games include Sunblink's "Honkai: Star Rail," "Lost in Play," "Lies of P" and "Hello Kitty Island Adventure."Finally, Apple highlights applications with a significant cultural impact and those which promote inclusivity, such as the Pok Pok digital toy room for kids, the Proloquo communication assistant, the Too Good To Go anti-food-waste app and the Unpacking and Finding Hannah puzzle games.