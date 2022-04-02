A

Invented by Japanese biologist and agronomist Teuro Higa in the 1980s, bokashi is a composting method based on bacteria called "effective microorganisms" or "compost activators." The objective is to ferment your organic waste with the effective microorganisms by placing them in an airtight container.

Once the container is full, seal it with a lid and let it macerate for 10 to 15 days. The pierced bucket will filter off the fermentation liquid, which you can then collect out of the tap and use as natural fertilizer for your

. The remains can be disposed of in a collective compost bin or buried in the ground if you have a garden.