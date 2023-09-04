Budget Travel: Best free tourist attractions in the world

Lake Bacalar, Mexico. . Image credit: ShutterstockW
hen you are on a budget while on holiday, exploring free tourist attractions can be a great way to get to know a foreign place without the burden of entrance fees. These attractions often showcase a country's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Holiday home rental company Casago
used TripAdvisor reviews to discover the best free tourist attractions across the globe. Here are the top five to explore on your next getaway.
1. Luc Vanlaere Harpist (Mini Harp Museum), Belgium
Nestled in the heart of Bruges city centre in Belgium lies the Mini Harp Museum, an enchanting attraction curated by the talented harpist and composer Luc Vanlaere. Visitors are treated to an enchanting musical experience. Vanlaere puts on harp concerts weekly that last around 40 minutes to share his artistry free of charge.National Museum of the US Air Force, US. Image credit: Shutterstock
2. National Museum of the US Air Force, US
The National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world's largest military aviation museum. It boasts an impressive collection of over 350 aerospace vehicles, numerous missiles, and a treasure trove of thousands of artefacts. The museum also serves a crucial mission to collect, research, conserve, interpret, and present the rich history, heritage, and traditions of the United States Air Force.
3. Horseshoe Falls, Canada
Horseshoe Falls is a prominent component of the iconic Niagara Falls, a natural wonder between Canada and the United States. This magnificent waterfall draws millions of global visitors annually to witness its awe-inspiring beauty. Horseshoe Falls becomes a mesmerizing spectacle at night when it is bathed in a symphony of colourful lights.
4. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Centre, US
The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center is in Georgia, United States. It has welcomed millions of visitors from across the globe since its inauguration in 2009. This museum houses an impressive collection of military artefacts across 190,000 square feet of gallery.
5. Lake Bacalar, Mexico
Lake Bacala, nestled in the captivating state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, is popularly known as the "Lake of Seven Colours". This freshwater lake boasts a remarkable spectacle of seven distinct shades of blue. It has a white limestone bottom and crystal-clear waters, which make it an inviting playground for those looking to enjoy water activities―diving, snorkelling, swimming, kayaking, or sailing.