Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. Buyer splashes out $1.3m for Tokyo new year tuna

Buyer splashes out $1.3m for Tokyo new year tuna

Michelin-starred sushi restauranteurs the Onodera Group said they paid 207 million yen for the 276 kilograms (608 pounds) bluefin tuna, roughly the size and weight of a motorbike

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Jan 7, 2025 04:09:25 PM IST
Updated: Jan 7, 2025 04:17:21 PM IST

The tuna wholesale area of Toyosu Market, where the first tuna auction of the New Year was held, is seen in Tokyo on January 5, 2025. Image: STR / Jiji Press / AFP©The tuna wholesale area of Toyosu Market, where the first tuna auction of the New Year was held, is seen in Tokyo on January 5, 2025. Image: STR / Jiji Press / AFP©

The top bidder at a Tokyo fish market said they paid $1.3 million for a tuna on Sunday, the second highest price ever paid at an annual prestigious new year auction.

Michelin-starred sushi restauranteurs the Onodera Group said they paid 207 million yen for the 276 kilogram (608 pound) bluefin tuna, roughly the size and weight of a motorbike.

Related stories

It is the second highest price paid at the opening auction of the year in Tokyo's main fish market since comparable data started being collected in 1999.

The powerful buyers have now paid the top price for five years straight—winning bragging rights and a lucrative frenzy of media attention in Japan.

"The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters after the auction. "Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."

Read More

The Onodera Group paid 114 million yen for the top tuna last year.

But the highest ever auction price was 333.6 million yen for a 278 kilogram bluefin in 2019, as the fish market was moved from its traditional Tsukiji area to a modern facility in nearby Toyosu.

The record bid was made by self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura, who operates the Sushi Zanmai national restaurant chain.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the new year tunas commanded only a fraction of their usual top prices, as the public were discouraged from dining out and restaurants had limited operations.

Photo of the day: Inside Namo Bharat train
Silicon Valley's Indian dream: The fight over US's most controversial visa, the H1B
X