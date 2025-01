An inside view of the Namo Bharat train after the inauguration of the Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar section of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid rail corridor on January 6, 2025, in New Delhi, India. With the addition of the new section, 55km of the total 82km corridor has become operational, taking 40 minutes to reach Meerut South from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. Trains will be available every 15 minutes.

Image: Raj K Raj/HT via Getty Images