All you need to know about HMPV

What is the HMPV virus that is spreading across northern China? Is the world facing another pandemic? As India reports fresh HMPV cases, here's all we know about the virus and the current outbreak
Curated By: Forbes India
Published: Jan 7, 2025
As countries, including India, report Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, here's all you need to know about the virus.

Image by : Network18 Creative

1/9

As countries, including India, report Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, here's all you need to know about the virus.
What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Image by : Network18 Creative

2/9

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?
HMPV has been around for at least 60 years, circulating globally as a common respiratory pathogen.

Image by : Network18 Creative

3/9

HMPV has been around for at least 60 years, circulating globally as a common respiratory pathogen.
There is an update on the number of HMPV cases in India. So far, the country has detected seven case

Image by : Network18 Creative

4/9

There is an update on the number of HMPV cases in India. So far, the country has detected seven cases--two in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and two in Tamil Nadu.
HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets or aerosols released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Image by : Network18 Creative

5/9

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets or aerosols released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Currently, there is no vaccine against HMPV.

Image by : Network18 Creative

6/9

Currently, there is no vaccine against HMPV.
Children, older adults, and immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to HMPV.

Image by : Network18 Creative

7/9

Children, older adults, and immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to HMPV.
Here are the four things you can do to prevent HMPV infection.

Image by : Network18 Creative

8/9

Here are the four things you can do to prevent HMPV infection.
Three factors that show a similarity between HMPV and COVID-19 virus.

Image by : Network18 Creative

9/9

Three factors that show a similarity between HMPV and COVID-19 virus.

