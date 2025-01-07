All you need to know about HMPV

Image by : Network18 Creative
As countries, including India, report Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, here's all you need to know about the virus.
What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?
HMPV has been around for at least 60 years, circulating globally as a common respiratory pathogen.
There is an update on the number of HMPV cases in India. So far, the country has detected seven cases--two in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and two in Tamil Nadu.
HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets or aerosols released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Currently, there is no vaccine against HMPV.
Children, older adults, and immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to HMPV.
Here are the four things you can do to prevent HMPV infection.
Three factors that show a similarity between HMPV and COVID-19 virus.