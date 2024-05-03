Delving into the soul of Agra, through Parchin Kari

As dawn breaks at the Tajview Agra, an IHCL Seleqtions hotel, the first slivers of sunlight peek into my suite on the fourth floor. Pulling back the curtains, I'm met with a breathtaking view—the Taj Mahal itself. From this vantage point, the monument built by Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor, fills my gaze. Inside my suite, every detail pays homage to the iconic monument outside, from the paintings depicting its grandeur, the marble cutlery and bathroom fixtures inscribed with Parchin Kari, to the zig-zag-designed marble flooring mirroring the majestic pillars of the Taj Mahal.