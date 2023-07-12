Discover 5 of the world's most exclusive secluded luxury resorts

E

1. Islas Secas in Chiriquí, Panama

2. Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat, Clanwilliam, South Africa

3. The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

4. One&Only Gorilla's Nest, Ruhengeri, Rwanda

5. Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado

xperiencing an escape from one’s busy schedule takes on a new dimension for vacationers when seeking solace in opulent retreats in the most remote corners of the globe. These resorts provide awe-inspiring vistas and unforgettable moments, with an unparalleled sense of seclusion.Nestled on a secluded island along the Pacific Coast of Panama, Islas Secas presents a haven for those seeking an unrivalled getaway. This privately-owned archipelago combines opulence and environmental responsibility, ensuring a harmonious coexistence with nature. Embrace thrilling ventures, such as treks and kayaking expeditions, set against a backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty. With its magnificent ocean panoramas and verdant landscapes, this eco-lodge offers an escape for up to 24 guests at a time. Each Casitas boasts a personal plunge pool and a charming thatched-roof cabana, enveloping visitors in their secluded sanctuary.Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat in South Africa is situated amidst the majestic Cederberg Mountains and is a remarkable eco-lodge that offers luxurious accommodations and cuisine inspired by the vibrant South African culinary traditions. Spanning across a 7,500-hectare private reserve, this grants visitors the opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of the region’s ancient history. Explore over 100 rock art sites, some of which have endured for over 10,000 years, offering a glimpse into the past.The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island stands out as an extraordinary private residence. One of its highlights is a master bedroom positioned nearly 16 feet beneath the Indian Ocean. This underwater sanctuary showcases floor-to-ceiling windows, granting breathtaking 180-degree panoramas of the marine life. Above the water, the residence boasts comfortable living and dining spaces. Moreover, visitors can indulge in the luxury of an infinity pool and an outdoor deck.Nestled amidst the lush greenery of Ruhengeri, Rwanda, One&Only Gorilla's Nest is a jungle retreat enveloped by eucalyptus trees. This resort is located just a short drive from the magnificent Volcanoes National Park. With a selection of 21 lodges and suites, guests can opt for one- or two-bedroom accommodations. Each abode is thoughtfully adorned with a cosy fireplace and a private deck, inviting relaxation and tranquillity. Culinary delights await as the resort offers meals crafted from locally sourced seasonal produce, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.Dunton Hot Springs presents an opulent sanctuary, providing an exclusive escape where guests can bask in breathtaking vistas of the majestic alpine valley. The resort offers immersive experiences designed to foster a connection with the surrounding natural wonders, such as horseback riding adventures in the high Rockies, hikes amidst the scenic San Juans, and mountain biking. Indulging in the soothing hot springs brings numerous advantages, ranging from enhanced circulation to the body's extremities to promoting healthy skin.