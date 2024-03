Valentino said Thursday it had named Alessandro Michele, formerly Gucci's former designer, as its new creative director.



The appointment comes a week after the Italian luxury brand announced the "joint decision" to end its 25-year collaboration with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.





"Michele is an exceptional talent and his appointment underlines our great ambitions for Maison Valentino," Valentino Chairman Rachid Mohamed Rachid said in a statement."With Alessandro Michele a new page of excellence and endless beauty is ready to be written in the history of Valentino."Michele oversaw a major period of growth for Gucci, revitalising the brand known for its green and red stripe.He left the company in November 2022.Valentino is controlled by Qatar investment fund Mayhoola For Investments, with French luxury group Kering holding a 30 percent stake.The brand was founded in Rome in 1960 by designer Valentino Garavani and his business and life partner Giancarlo Giammetti.