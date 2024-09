Despite an undeniable evolution in business culture, companies continue to buy into the cult of productivity. Some go to great lengths to check that their employees are working as they should be. But it's not always easy to spot the slackers, as they are masters in the art of looking super-productive, without necessarily being so.





A phenomenon being driven by leaders

The rise of remote working has brought flexibility to employees' daily lives. It's now easier for them to take time out of their working day to do laundry, pick up a parcel or attend a medical appointment. In return, it's usually tacitly understood that workers might start work earlier or finish later, depending on their availability and wishes. Of course, some people take advantage of the situation and take long breaks, guilt-free.However, most employees are honest about the way they go about their work, whether they're working from home or in the office. Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed by Workhuman* say they do their work and don't fake activity. The problem is that their superiors remain suspicious of them. Forty-eight percent of managers surveyed are convinced that some members of their team are just pretending to work.The Workhuman agency describes this phenomenon as “fauxductivity" (faux-productivity). These falsely productive employees are masters of making it look as if they're devoting themselves wholeheartedly to their jobs. They show up very early in the morning -- and let it be known by sending a quick “hello” to their colleagues -- they pop up in group email chains, or speak up once or twice during a video meeting before discreetly turning off their camera and microphone, hoping that no one will bother them afterwards. When they're in the office, they like to pace noisily around, complaining to whoever will listen that they're swamped with work.Contrary to what you might think, however, this phenomenon is more prevalent among employees with responsibilities than those without. Thirty-eight percent of C-suite executives are reported to engage in “fauxprductivity,” as are 37% of managers. In comparison, less than a third (32%) of non-managers reportedly indulge in this practice. “Managers and leaders are the stewards of company culture,” reads Workhuman's analysis. “Our survey reveals that they’re faking productivity more than their non-manager counterparts, revealing that the pressure to perform might be coming from the top-down.”Several factors explain the prevalence of “fauxductivity” in companies. Employees often engage in this practice to maintain a healthier work-life balance or to protect themselves from burnout. Others do it because they feel they don't have enough work to do. Whatever the reason, pretending to work is often far more time-consuming than actually working. And it can potentially be harmful.Indeed, there's a fine line between “fauxductivity” and disengagement. A Gallup survey found that 62% of employees worldwide report not feeling engaged in their work. In a spirit of resistance, some are resolving to take their foot off the pedal and redress the balance in their own way. The challenge for companies is to boost employee motivation so that they are no longer tempted to pretend to be productive, but simply are instead.*The survey was carried out by the Workhuman agency among 3,000 full-time employees in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.