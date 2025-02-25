From 'Conclave' to Timothee Chalamet, list of Screen Actors Guild Award winners

Here are the winners of the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles, one week before the Oscars.

Conclave scooped the top prize for best cast in a motion picture, while Shogun made it a clean sweep in the television drama categories with four wins.

FILM

Best cast in a motion picture: Conclave

Best male actor in a leading role: Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best female actor in a leading role: Demi Moore, The Substance