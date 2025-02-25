Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  From 'Conclave' to Timothee Chalamet, list of Screen Actors Guild Award winners

From 'Conclave' to Timothee Chalamet, list of Screen Actors Guild Award winners

"Conclave" scooped the top prize for best cast in a motion picture, while "Shogun" made it a clean sweep in the television drama categories with four wins

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Feb 25, 2025 10:57:23 AM IST
Updated: Feb 25, 2025 10:58:48 AM IST

Timothee Chalamet poses with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for Timothee Chalamet poses with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for "A Complete Unknown" during the 31st SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Here are the winners of the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles, one week before the Oscars.

Conclave scooped the top prize for best cast in a motion picture, while Shogun made it a clean sweep in the television drama categories with four wins.

FILM

Best cast in a motion picture: Conclave

Best male actor in a leading role: Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best female actor in a leading role: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best male actor in a supporting role: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best female actor in a supporting role: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best stunt ensemble: The Fall Guy

TELEVISION

Best ensemble in a drama series: Shogun

Best male actor in a drama series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best female actor in a drama series: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best ensemble in a comedy series: Only Murders in the Building

Best male actor in a comedy series: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best television stunt ensemble: Shogun

