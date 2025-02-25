From 'Conclave' to Timothee Chalamet, list of Screen Actors Guild Award winners

"Conclave" scooped the top prize for best cast in a motion picture, while "Shogun" made it a clean sweep in the television drama categories with four wins
Here are the winners of the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles, one week before the Oscars.
Best cast in a motion picture: Conclave
Best male actor in a leading role: Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Best female actor in a leading role: Demi Moore, The Substance
Best male actor in a supporting role: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best female actor in a supporting role: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best stunt ensemble: The Fall Guy
Best ensemble in a drama series: Shogun
Best male actor in a drama series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Best female actor in a drama series: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best ensemble in a comedy series: Only Murders in the Building
Best male actor in a comedy series: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best television stunt ensemble: Shogun