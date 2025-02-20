Lights, camera, resistance. Trump looms overanxious film industry

To resist, ignore or yield? Hollywood and the film industry, long a haven for progressive idealists, are braced for difficult choices in the era of US President Donald Trump.

At the Berlin film festival this week, the radical changes unfolding in the United States and on the world stage loomed over every discussion and led many films screening there to be viewed through a new political lens.

The latest movie from acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho took on a different hue in light of current events, with the space-loving billionaire at the heart of the satire appearing a mix of Trump and Elon Musk.

"Dreams", a film by Mexican director Michel Franco starring Jessica Chastain, tackled immigration and the story of an undocumented Mexican ballet dancer who crosses into the United States to be with his wealthy lover.

The story is "incredibly political, (partly) because of what's happening right now... not just the United States, all over the world", Chastain told reporters.