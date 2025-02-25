How dating apps are prompting women to go under the knife

Dating sites have become an essential and efficient tool for finding a soulmate. Users can scroll through dozens, even hundreds of profiles in an instant. However, with so much exposure to filtered faces, the slightest flaw can quickly become an obsession. In fact, an Australian study reveals that women who use these sites are more inclined to resort to cosmetic surgery to get closer to an idealized version of themselves.

Published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour, this study claims that women using dating apps are more inclined to alter their physical appearance, both digitally and through surgery. Conducted by a research team from the University of South Australia, the study is based on an analysis of the behavior of 308 Australian women aged between 18 and 72. Of these, almost half had used a dating app in the last two years, and one in five said they had already had a cosmetic procedure, whether injections or surgery.

The importance placed on physical appearance on these platforms, particularly those that work by "swiping" profiles, is thought to play a key role in this trend. For example, 20% of users surveyed admit to having had hyaluronic acid or Botox injections. Moreover, those who digitally modify their photos, using filters or editing software, are even more likely to do so. "The visual nature of dating apps, which prioritize photo-based profiles, places significant pressure on users to present themselves in an idealized matter which is not genuine," explains UniSA Bachelor of Psychology (Honors) graduate and provisional psychologist, Naomi Burkhardt, who led the study, quoted in a news release.

Rethinking online dating

But beyond this quest for physical perfection, the study also highlights worrying psychological effects. It reveals increasing body dissatisfaction, the emergence of eating disorders, growing anxiety and declining self-esteem. Although the influence of social networks on these phenomena has been widely documented, dating applications seem to accentuate this pressure.

In light of their findings, the researchers suggest a number of ways to limit these harmful effects. For example, the study's co-author, Lauren Conboy, recommends rethinking algorithms to prioritize compatibility based on personality rather than appearance. She also suggests integrating self-image awareness modules, or even self-compassion exercises, to help users take a step back from aesthetic precepts.