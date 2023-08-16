From Reykjavik to Split, the world's top five coastal cities

Reykjavik, Iceland. Images credit: ShutterstockA
tapestry of unparalleled natural beauty and rich history nestled within the embrace of a captivating coastal city creates an enchanting tableau for vacationers exploring a vibrant foreign culture.
Cruise company Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines compared 117 coastal cities to uncover the world's best picturesque and cultural coastal towns. The study considered several factors, from the number of UNESCO World Heritage sites to the Google search volume.According to the study
, here are the top five coastal cities to explore in 2023.
1. Reykjavik, Iceland
Reykjavik, the charming capital of Iceland, is the ultimate cultural hub among coastal cities worldwide. It has a plethora of theatres, concerts, and music festivals, like the Iceland Airwaves Festival and Reykjavik Jazz Festival, for visitors to experience. Reykjavik is also home to the largest church in Iceland, Hallgrimskirkja, approximately 74 metres tall. It is one of the most visited attractions in Iceland. An iconic symbol of Iceland, this awe-inspiring church stands as one of the most sought-after attractions, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe. Within Reykjavik's embrace, a treasure trove of museums and art galleries beckons to be explored. The Reykjavik Art Museum houses a collection of contemporary and modern art. Meanwhile, The National Museum of Iceland gives tourists an insight into the country's history and culture.Bruges, Belgium. Images credit: Shutterstock
2. Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is well-known for its picturesque streets, delectable chocolate boutiques, and annual Christmas market, Grote Markt. Visitors are invited to embark on a sensory journey, strolling along its charming cobblestone pathways to explore its historic buildings and the vibrant pulse of daily life. Its many museums and landmarks are each a testament to the city's rich heritage. In the heart of the town lies a mediaeval bell tower called Belfry of Bruges, which stands as an emblem of the city's legacy and grandeur.Also read: From Prague to Copenhagen, here are 5 travel destinations for a digital detoxNaples, Italy. Images credit: Shutterstock
3. Naples, Italy
Naples is a stunning city by the sea filled with artistic and architectural gems. The city has a storied past, gastronomic delights and various forms of entertainment. Tourists can also explore its many museums, like the Sansevero Chapel Museum, which houses masterpieces such as Giuseppe Sanmartino's Veiled Christ. The National Museum of Capodimonte takes visitors on a journey about art's history, from ancient to contemporary.Also read: Top 10 most liveable cities in the world in 2023Monaco. Images credit: Shutterstock
4. Monaco, Monaco
Monaco has been a prime destination for the most discerning travellers for over 100 years. This country, nestled between sea and mountains, offers visitors plenty to enjoy, from Michelin-starred restaurants to prestigious events throughout the year. Tourists can visit the famous Oceanographic Museum, which unveils an extraordinary world beneath the waves.Also read: From Dubai to New York City, the world's most picturesque cities to explore at nightSplit, Croatia. Images credit: Shutterstock
5. Split, Croatia
Split in Croatia stands as a treasure awaiting discovery. Its captivating coastline and exquisite Riva Waterfront are situated on the Dalmatian Coast. Diocletian's Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Split, is a stunning piece of ancient architecture. The palace unveils a mesmerising labyrinth of alleys leading to ancient courtyards, hidden ruins, and breathtaking sea views.