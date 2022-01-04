What if we recovered the energy emitted by underground transport systems to heat homes? The technique has been tested for several years in London, Paris and Stockholm.

Image: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock



Perhaps you have already asked yourself, while walking the underground corridors of a big city subway, where the waste heat from the engines ends up. The answer: into the atmosphere. Yet, this thermal energy emitted by engines, brakes and humans moving in close proximity can be reused via a heat pump to heat buildings. And this is exactly what several cities around the world have committed to doing.





A similar method for recuperating energy from data centers