McDonald's is proposing a wedding catering service

The arrival of summer means that wedding season is in full swing. While many lovebirds are hoping they've made the right choice in selecting a caterer to treat their guests to cocktails and dinner, the British media is reporting the launch of one tasty option they probably wouldn't have thought of... What if you served McDonald's chicken nuggets and burgers to your wedding guests? After its legendary children's parties, McDonald's seems to be branching out to cover other family events.This highly serious proposition is being offered by McDonald's in Indonesia. The fast-food giant posted the announcement on the Instagram page of its Jakarta outpost. The offer allows future brides and grooms to serve their guests 100 chicken burgers and as many nuggets. McDonald's is clearly targeting couples on a tight budget. The package costs 3.5 million Indonesian rupiah (IDR) equivalent to about $230. So, if there are 100 guests at the reception, you can feed everyone for just over €2 a head.Surprising as it may seem, this isn't the first time that McDonald's has offered this kind of service. In 2011, in Hong Kong, the brand went all out with a $1,300 package, including a wedding cake made with apple pies. The reception even took place in one of its restaurants, which is not the case for the offer in Indonesia.Fast food can sometimes find an unusual place in global culture. In Japan, for example, a Christmas Eve tradition dating back to 1974 involves getting KFC to celebrate the occasion!