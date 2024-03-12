Meet Dimitri Bordon, your chocolate croissant world champion

A French baker has won the Chocolate Croissant World Cup, wowing judges with his windmill-shaped variation of the pastry with a dash of Chinese pepper and a citrus glaze.
What US coffee houses market as a "chocolate croissant" is called a "pain au chocolat" in most of France, except in the southwest where bakery customers proudly order a "chocolatine".
Dimitri Bordon, 29, on Sunday won the "Pain au chocolat / chocolatine world cup" in the southwestern city of Toulouse for his renditions of the butter-rich morning pastry laced with chocolate.