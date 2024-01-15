Meet the Mexican women busting taco cook stereotypes

As a whole, the country has more than 90,000 taco stands and restaurants—but in all of them, only a small minority have women cooks.
Instead, it is more common to see them preparing other types of street food such as quesadillas—tortillas with cheese and other fillings.
David Perez, who has prepared tacos for decades in Mexico City, said the weight of the meat cleaver puts many women off.
"They get tired. I think that's why," the 45-year-old said.
Sangines thinks it is more to do with custom and tradition.
In the south of Mexico City, several women behind a large griddle and surrounded by a cloud of steam prepared meat at the taco restaurant Las Munecas.
Co-owner Teresa Hernandez said that her mother started the business in 1985 to help her husband pay the bills and raise their seven children.
At first, her mother sold quesadillas and other fast food, before deciding to venture into the world of tacos.
"When she began to make the transition to tacos, people suggested that she bring in men" because "everything was going to be heavier," Hernandez said.
"But my mother said she wouldn't get rid of any of her girls for a man," she added.
In total, 23 women work for the restaurant, with schedules that allow them to take their children to school.
"My mother always sought to protect women," Hernandez said.
At the sisters' taco stand in Tepito, Maria Guadalupe Cortes has a message for other women thinking of trying to break into the male-dominated world, urging them to "just keep going—and don't give up."