Mumbai Indians New York: Champions of the first ever Major League Cricket T20 tournament in the US



MI NY celebrates with the team owner Mrs Nita Ambani after they are crowned champions of Major League Cricket season 1. They beat the Seattle Orcas at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, United States of America, on July 30, 2023. “For us to join hands with MLC and play our role in the growth and development of cricket in this region is fantastic,” Mrs Ambani was quoted as saying.





Nicholas Pooran of MI New York celebrates after scoring a century during the championship match of Major League Cricket season 1 between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York, on July 30, 2023. Pooran’s power-hitting 137 came off 55 balls, that included as many as 10 fours and 13 sixes.





MI New York team mates leap out of their stands to the centrefield as MI NY wrap up the final game against the Seattle Orcas, on July 30, 2023. Six teams competed in the championship—Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.





Microsoft CEO and Seattle Orcas co-owner, Satya Nadella, bowls the opening delivery in the final between between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York, on July 30, 2023. "Sport unites people and it breaks down walls. The US is the sports market of the world. It's fantastic to see cricket come here. I hope we can attract a lot of new fans to the game," the 55-year-old said in a release.





Dwaine Pretorius of Seattle Orcas smashes one during the MLC final match between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York, on July 30, 2023. Pretorius was one of the MLC top performers, with best batting strike rate.





Trent Boult of MI New York bowls as Heinrich Klassen of Seattle Orcas watches during the championship final of MLC season 1 between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York held at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, United States of America on July 30, 2023. With 22 wickets at an average of 10.36, Boult was the top wicket-taker of the tournament.





A banner by fans proclaim their wish for Sachin Tendulkar in a new role during the MLC championship finals, on July 30, 2023.





Quinton de Kock of the Seattle Orcas smashed 87 off 52 balls but that wasn’t enough to see Seattle Orcas through at the MLC finals against MI New York on July 30, 2023.





Nosthush Kenjige of MI New York in action during MLC finals between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York in Dallas on July 30, 2023. Kejinge was one of top performers in the league, with best bowling economy rate.





Rashid Khan of MI New York poses for photos with fans after the final match of Major League Cricket, US on July 30, 2023. Rashid Khan bowled an exceptional spell in the finals.





Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult of MI New York display their trophies after the championship match of Major League Cricket season 1 between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York held at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, United States of America on July 30, 2023.





The ‘Gandhi Cap’ is back in fashion among enthusiastic fans during the MLC championship finals at Grand Prairie Stadium, US, on July 30, 2023.



