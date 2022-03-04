Scientists in Saudi Arabia have developed solar panels that absorb water vapor from ambient air. This has been used to grow spinach in the middle of the desert.

Image: Faisal Al Nasser / Reuters



The scientists developed their method using photovoltaic solar panels and a hydrogel, which allows water to be drawn from the air for use while also generating electricity. The study, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, describes a sustainable and low-cost strategy that could improve food and water security for people living in regions with dry climates.



"A fraction of the world's population still doesn't have access to clean water or green power, and many of them live in rural areas with arid or semi-arid climate," says senior author Peng Wang, a professor of environmental science and engineering at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia.





