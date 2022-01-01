After many years of friendship or following a major disagreement, the relationship may be strained and communication can be challenging

Communication is essential in a relationship, even more so if it's a relationship between besties. And so when this communication suffers from a breakdown, a friendship can be fractured, even lost. To avoid this extreme, there is a solution: therapy between friends.



Break-ups are a staple feature of every romantic comedy. But how do you deal when a break-up threatens a friendship? In NPR podcast "Invisibilia: Therapy, with Friends," psychologist Esther Perel helps two "best friends" get back together.





What if I don't get along with my best friend anymore?