'Upending the world': Swiss teachers take on ChatGPT

High school English and philosophy teacher Eric Vanoncini is seen in silhouette drinking water prior to leading a workshop on ChatGPT bot
Image: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
"It is dizzying," Eric Vanoncini acknowledged to the classroom full of anxious teachers as reams of text generated by the ChatGPT bot unfurled on the large screen behind him.
"It risks upending the world of education as we know it."
The high school English and philosophy teacher had gathered dozens of educators for one of several workshops hastily organised in the Swiss canton of Geneva following urgent appeals for guidance on how to deal with the new know-it-all bot.
Karim Aboun, a high school accounting teacher, seemed inspired by that example.
To catch cheats, he suggested, "you could maybe provide a plausible question that contains an error and see if the students use this tool without realising the premise of the question is wrong".
Not afraid
Another participant meanwhile pointed out that students from wealthier, more well-educated families have always benefitted from homework polishing, suggesting ChatGPT could simply be "levelling the playing field".
Vanoncini agreed it could potentially be a way to "democratise" help with schoolwork.
But with OpenAI now considering launching a subscription version set to cost $42 a month, how long "will it really be that democratic?" he asked.
Vanoncini nonetheless stressed there are multiple potential positive applications for the bot within education, including using ChatGPT-generated texts as a basis for class discussion and analysis.
It could also push educators to re-evaluate how and what they teach, with perhaps a larger focus on process over results.
"I am not afraid," electronics teacher Christian Stamm told AFP, saying he saw ChatGPT as a "tool to take us to the next level".
"Today everyone uses a calculator and we continue doing maths at school."
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.
Get the latest stories, videos, and podcasts from Forbes India directly in your inbox every Saturday
Post Your Comment
Thank you for your comment, we value your opinion and the time you took to write to us!