Richard Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, is the most popular streamer in the world.
They have millions of followers who watch them play video games online. Streamers on the Twitch platform are real stars for internet users. But which names among them are the most popular on Google? A study has just revealed the most-searched streamers on the search engine, in different countries of the world.
American gamer Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is the most popular streamer on Twitch in the world and comes first in searches in 46 countries, mainly in Africa and Asia including India and Egypt, according to the study from Superdry. With 17.4 million subscribers, Ninja offers both live streams playing "Fortnite" and "League of Legends," as well as simple chat sessions. On his Twitch profile, the streamer has implemented certain rules to follow: "Be positive & helpful to other viewers. Be respectful to moderators. Do not self promote! Do not ask to play with Ninja. Do not ask Ninja to play with other streamers. Don't disrespect other streamers or create drama between streamers. Don't ask Ninja to play a clip, song or game. Jokes about mental disorders will result in a ban. Racism or discrimination will result in a ban. English only. Avoid religious & political discussions. No trading or selling of online accounts or currency."
