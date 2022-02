Richard Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, is the most popular streamer in the world.

Image: Shutterstock



They have millions of followers who watch them play video games online. Streamers on the Twitch platform are real stars for internet users. But which names among them are the most popular on Google? A study has just revealed the most-searched streamers on the search engine, in different countries of the world.



American gamer Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is the most popular streamer on Twitch in the world and comes first in searches in 46 countries, mainly in Africa and Asia including India and Egypt, according to the study from Superdry. With 17.4 million subscribers, Ninja offers both live streams playing "Fortnite" and "League of Legends," as well as simple chat sessions. On his Twitch profile, the streamer has implemented certain rules to follow: "Be positive & helpful to other viewers. Be respectful to moderators. Do not self promote! Do not ask to play with Ninja. Do not ask Ninja to play with other streamers. Don't disrespect other streamers or create drama between streamers. Don't ask Ninja to play a clip, song or game. Jokes about mental disorders will result in a ban. Racism or discrimination will result in a ban. English only. Avoid religious & political discussions. No trading or selling of online accounts or currency."





In second place is British streamer Thomas Simons alias TommyInnit. At only 17 years old, the gamer holds the first place of the most searched players on Twitch on Google in 36 countries including the United Kingdom, as well as Sweden, Canada and Australia. TommyInnit has even achieved two Guinness World Records with the most followed "Minecraft"-dedicated streaming channel on Twitch and the most viewers on a "Minecraft" live stream on January 20, 2021.AuronPlay, whose real name is Raúl Álvarez Genes, is the third most searched streamer on Google. The Spaniard is followed by 10.6 million people on Twitch. Hispanic countries are the biggest fan bases of the gamer. He comes first in searches in 14 countries including Bolivia, Chile and Peru.Only two women are part of this Top 10. Moroccan-Canadian personality Pokimane, real name Imane Anys, and the Turkish Pqueen, Pelin Baynazoğlu. The former arrives in fourth place with 8.9 million followers, while the latter takes eighth place tied with Trymacs, with 1.7 million followers.1. Ninja 462. TommyInnit 363. AuronPlay 144. Pokimane 125. Squeezie 86. Faker 76. s1mple 77. Nobru 48. Trymacs 38. Pqueen 39. Robleis 29. Anomaly 29. Markiplier 210. Rubius 110. ilMasseo 110. MissaSinfonia 110. alanzoka 110. Nick Eh 30 110. Jacksepticeye 110. Ibai 110. Lirik 1