World's finest restaurants of 2023

Representational image. Image credit: ShutterstockA
t the world's finest restaurants, innovation meets tradition on every plate to create unforgettable dining experiences. Luxury lifestyle magazine Elite Traveller’s annual readers’ choice
awards reveal some of the best establishments at the pinnacle of global cuisine in 2023. The restaurants were evaluated using over 60 criteria. Here are some of the world's finest restaurants on the list for your next culinary adventure:
1. Carbone Miami | Miami, US
Carbone Miami in the United States is a highly esteemed dining establishment celebrated for its extraordinary gastronomic journey. The eatery presents a menu of Italian flavours that artfully blends conventional recipes with modern interpretations. Each plate at Carbone Miami showcases the culinary team's mastery and passion, from handmade pasta to seafood delicacies.
2. The Samling | UK
The Samling Restaurant, led by Robby Jenks, is situated in England's Lake District. It harmoniously blends gastronomy and natural beauty, creating an unforgettable haven for both food enthusiasts and nature lovers. Set against beautiful landscapes with lakes and mountains as a backdrop, it offers a captivating dining experience. This establishment uses local ingredients with a modern flair, paying homage to the region's flavours.Also read: From Reykjavik to Split, the world's top five coastal cities
3. Attica | Melbourne, Australia
Attica, situated in Melbourne, Australia, is a premier fine dining led by Chef Ben Shewry. The restaurant showcases innovative dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Attica's commitment to sustainability shines through practices like composting, energy efficiency, and collaboration with eco-conscious local producers.Also read: Airbnb's 10 most wish-listed properties for 2023
4. Ynyshir | UK
Ynyshir is a distinguished two-Michelin-starred restaurant overseen by executive chef Gareth Ward. It is located in the village of Eglwys Fach, Wales. The restaurant creates dishes using Japanese techniques and locally-sourced ingredients hailing from Wales and surrounding areas. Ynyshir's inviting atmosphere offers guests to relish the richness of Welsh gastronomy.Also read: Top 5 of the world's best beaches in 2023: From Lucky Bay Down Under to Cook Islands
5. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet | Shanghai, China
Inaugurated in 2012 by Paul Pairet, Ultraviolet stands as a pioneering experimental restaurant that merges culinary artistry with multi-sensory technology. This three-Michelin-starred establishment showcases a 20-course "Avant-Garde" set menu. The dining space weaves together light, sound, music, and aromas to craft an all-encompassing atmosphere that complements each course.