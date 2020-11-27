  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Cyclone Nivar passes: Which were the deadliest cyclones in the region?

As Cyclone Nivar goes by without causing much damage, a look at some of the strongest storms and cyclones in the North Indian ocean, and the damage they have done

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 27, 2020 05:28:58 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
From success to style, gemstones are a man's best accessory
Felicitating the legal luminaries