From Amazon to Netflix: Here's how much big tech companies earn per minute

In the first quarter of 2021, the biggest tech companies of the world earned millions per minute; Apple, Google, and Facebook are among the top seven

By Samidha Jain
Published: Aug 5, 2021 06:08:43 PM IST
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 06:16:40 PM IST

