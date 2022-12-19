From 'KGF - Chapter 2' to 'Kantara' and more, here's how Indian cinema fared at the box office
Indian cinema industry has not seen the windfall from revenge viewing after the pandemic. Yet, 2022 delivered a few movies that brought audiences to theatres. From Yash's 'KGF - Chapter 2', Ram Charan and NTR Jr's 'RRR', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra - Part One' to Amitabh Bachchan's 'Unchai', a look at box office numbers of some notable movies