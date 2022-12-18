Photo of the day: Love and loss

A Ukrainian woman takes a photo of a mural by the innerfields art collective titled 'Absent,' depicting a Ukrainian woman who lost a loved one to war, on December 16, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are estimated to have been killed since Russia launched its large-scale invasion on February 24, but an official civilian or military death toll has not been given. Image: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.