  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Frontline health care workers in the crosshairs of Covid-19

A look at how many healthcare workers have been affected by Covid-19, including the states in which they are the worst-affected, and more

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 6, 2020 04:19:55 PM IST
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 05:36:25 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
HCL expands digital wings to Australia
Should bleeding startups sponsor the IPL?