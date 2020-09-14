  1. Home
Hindi Day 2020: India's most-spoken languages are...

44% of India speaks Hindi, while the second most-spoken language, by native speakers, is Bengali. Take a look at the percentage share various languages command

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 14, 2020 01:05:58 PM IST
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 01:06:40 PM IST
