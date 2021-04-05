  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan: Where will it come from, where will it go

A snapshot of US President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, called the American Jobs Plan, aimed at rebuilding a new economy

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 5, 2021 03:43:19 PM IST
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 03:47:28 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Clover: Uprooted to deep rooted