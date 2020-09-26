  1. Home
News by Numbers: Women officers fly high in the Indian Air Force

A look at the strength of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force, along with what you need to know about Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, Rafale squadron's first female pilot

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 26, 2020 01:02:48 PM IST
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:38:09 PM IST

 

