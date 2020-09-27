  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Extinction Rebellion depicts death of the earth during climate demonstration

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 27, 2020 09:49:12 AM IST
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:52:14 PM IST

 

global climate day_bgMembers of the Extinction Rebellion perform depicting the death of the earth during the demonstration. As part of the Global Week for Future, several ecologist and environmental organisations led by 'Alliance for the Climate' (of them some like Fridays For Future or Extinction Rebellion) took to the streets in a demonstration during the 'Global Climate Strike' to claim measures to fight against climate emergency. A new economic model more sustainable, equitable and based on climate justice would prevent more social inequality, according to principles and demands of the movement.
Image: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Farmers block Punjab national highway in protest
News by Numbers: Women officers fly high in the Indian Air Force