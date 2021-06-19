  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Over Rs 20,700 crore: That's how much money Indians have stowed in Swiss banks

In 2020, Indians parked 2.55 billion Swiss francs or Rs 20,700 crore in Swiss banks, up from 899 million in 2019. Here's an approximate breakup of the holdings

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 19, 2021 09:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 09:27:30 AM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
A pill to treat Covid-19? The U.S. is betting on it
Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood