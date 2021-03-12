  1. Home
The Olympic journey towards gender equality

More than a century after women first competed at the Olympic games, female athlete numbers will finally be bordering at parity with those of men at Tokyo 2020

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 12, 2021 12:03:43 PM IST
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 12:47:23 PM IST

 

