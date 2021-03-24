  1. Home
Timeline: How Covid-19 has evolved in India

One year since the world's strictest lockdown, we take a look at how coronavirus has evolved in India, from the first case on January 30, to the vaccination drive and second wave underway now

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 24, 2021 11:00:10 AM IST
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 11:45:42 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

