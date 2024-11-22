Adani Group denies FCPA violation: Understanding the US law, other US firms under the scanner, and the implications for them in India

Update: Adani Green Energy Ltd issued a statement on November 27, clarifying that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by the US Department of Justice or the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the executives face charges related to securities and wire fraud, the Adani Group emphasized that no foreign corruption allegations have been made against them.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi noted that while there are five counts in the US indictment mentioning the Adani executives, their names appear in only three counts. Specifically, Gautam and Sagar Adani are not named in the first count, which alleges a conspiracy to violate the FCPA. "In last count, which is Count 5, related to obstruction of Justice, which is important, Adani's aren't named. Their officers aren't named. But other persons including a foreign party is named," said the advocate.

On November 20, The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, executives of Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Ltd., for conduct arising out of a massive bribery scheme. According to the SEC’s allegations, the bribery scheme was orchestrated to enable the two renewable energy companies to capitalize on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project that the companies had been awarded by the Indian government. During the alleged scheme, Adani Green raised more than $175 million from U.S. investors and Azure Power’s stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the other action, the SEC charged Cyril Cabanes, a former member of Azure Power’s Board of Directors, with Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations for his role in the alleged bribery scheme.