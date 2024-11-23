From Hidden Gems 2024 to Mohinder Amarnath's autobiography, our top stories of the week

1) Diamond in the rough

When one hears or reads the word Titan in India, the first memory recall is always about watches and the iconic jingle, ‘Titan music’ – Mozart's Symphony No. 25. But there is more to the brand than watches, jewellery, eyewear, apparels, fragrances, and accessories. This side of Titan is more technical, more engineering, and 100 percent B2B. The less well-known side, Titan Engineering and Automation Limited (TEAL) counts some of the biggest auto companies, for example, in India and overseas as customers using its factory assembly line automation solutions. As part of Forbes India Hidden Gems 2024, get to know more about the business that is doing well despite the spotlight.

2) Economic growth cannot be without women

According to Deloitte's Women @ Work 2024 -- A Global Outlook report, more than 50 percent of women in the workforce are stressed, their mental health concerns are growing, and they are worried about being discriminated against or being laid off if they bring up these issues at the workplace. 40 percent of the women who were surveyed for the report say that they have worked through high levels of pain due to menstruation without taking time off. Fewer women feel comfortable discussing these health challenges with their managers than in 2023, and more say their careers have been negatively affected by discussing these matters at work in the past. Read this in context of the contribution women make to global GDP. These numbers call for change, and that change only occurs when leaders listen and are willing to be compassionate. In conversation with Forbes India, the Reddy sisters of Apollo Hospitals break down the correlation between women's health and economic growth, how breaking the glass ceiling is also about overcoming deeply ingrained biases, and why leadership is a multifaceted skill set that transcends gender.

3) Taking legacy forward

Estee and Joseph Lauder founded Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) in 1946 in the bustling New York City just after World War II. Cleansing Oil, Skin Lotion, Super Rich All-purpose Creme, and Creme Pack were the first four products. Almost eight decades later, Estee Lauder Companies has a global presence through more than 20 brands and numerous iconic beauty and fragrance products. In 1995, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. ELC was now a publicly traded but family-controlled organisation. William P Lauder, grandson of the founders and son of former chairman and CEO Leonard Lauder, has begun a new chapter for the cosmetic giant as it undergoes a turnaround following two years of falling profits and sales. In his last interview as the executive chairman of the company, the third-generation entrepreneur talks about the need to focus on customers, diversify into newer markets, carry forward the family legacy, and more.