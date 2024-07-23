Budget 2024: Higher taxes for markets investors, F&O clampdown

The finance minister has proposed an increase in LTCG and STCG for a few asset classes, including a rise in STT for F&O. How will it impact trade volume?
Even as stock markets are relieved that a major overhang of the Union Budget is over, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman loaded investors with a higher taxation burden. In the first Budget of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposals regarding taxation of various asset classes are expected to fetch additional revenue for the government, amid apprehensions that they might impact investor sentiment.
The finance minister (FM) has proposed to increase long term capital gains (LTCG) by 2.5 percent, short term capital gains (STCG) by 5 percent and levy higher securities transaction tax (STT) on the futures and options (F&O) trade. “Capital gains taxation is also proposed to be hugely simplified,” said Sitharaman in her Budget speech.