Budget 2024 spotlights agriculture, overall rural recovery

The government has proposed allocation of Rs1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors, with a provision of Rs2.66 lakh crore for rural development, including rural infrastructure. But is it enough to boost rural recovery?
As the economy is gradually recovering from the Covid-led distress, spurring growth in rural segment is one of the key focus of the new government. The government plans to support rural recovery by extending schemes in agriculture, social welfare and generating income to boost consumption. However, it is likely to be a tough task.