Budget 2024: Appeasement to alliance parties, energy transition strategies, job creation in focus

Budget 2024 was a bit of a shock for investors due to the changes to the capital gains taxes but the direction to growth reforms remains intact, say experts
Appeasement would be one of the easy ways to describe what the government set out to do through its Budget FY25 presented in Parliament on Tuesday, during the third term of the ruling government. The capital expenditure for the year to March 2025 is kept unchanged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, as announced during the interim budget and the direction towards lowering of fiscal deficit (as a percentage of GDP)—announced at 4.9 percent for FY25—appears to be in place.