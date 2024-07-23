Budget 2024: Not a lot for auto and aviation, but highways will grow, especially in Bihar

Auto sector had expected third phase of the FAME scheme, while aviation had sought fuel price cuts and priority sector lending tag for airports
There really wasn’t much in the Union Budget for the country’s automobile sector. In fact, the sector did not find much mention in the finance minister’s speech. Despite that, the government has increased the allocation for production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for automobile and auto components to Rs 3,500 crore in FY25, from a little over Rs 600 crore in FY24.