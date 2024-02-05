Does interim gender Budget 2024 do enough for a women-led 'Viksit Bharat' vision?

India’s progress towards gender equality over the last decade can be characterised using one of our favourite monikers – slow, but steady. Government of India data suggests that the female labour force participation rate for working age women has risen from 23 percent in 2017-18 to 37 percent in 2022-23. Today, nearly 90 percent of women participate in household decision making, almost 43 percent own a house individually or jointly with others, and nearly 80 percent have a bank account that they themselves use.
Gender mainstreaming, and ensuring that women receive their due benefits under flagship government schemes such as the Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile (JAM) trinity, the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), and the Mudra scheme have been key drivers for this measurable progress.