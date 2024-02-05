India has seen a significant rise in strategic philanthropy: Nandan Nilekani

Q. What is the gap that philanthropy fills that any other form of (for-profit) investment cannot?
Risk absorption and innovation: Philanthropy often fills gaps in areas that are too risky or not immediately profitable for traditional investments. Philanthropy can be a means to seed innovative solutions that require initial risk-taking and long-term vision, which for-profit entities might not be willing to undertake due to the lack of immediate financial returns.
(This story appears in the 09 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)