Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, V. Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan of world fusion band Shakti, winners of the 'Global Music Album' award for 'This Moment', pose in the press room at the 66th Grammy Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 'This Moment', Shakti's critically acclaimed third studio album, is their first release in 46 years following 'Natural Elements'.

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy