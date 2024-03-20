Finland is the world's happiest country. Where does India rank?

“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” Gabriel García Márquez, the Colombian novelist, had once said. Finns seem to be taking it too seriously. In a UN-sponsored report which lists down the happiest countries in the world, Finland is on the top for the year 2023, ending up in pole position for the seventh time. It is followed by Denmark and Iceland. An interesting observation of the World Happiness Report 2024 is that the happiest countries no longer include any of the globe's largest nations. Among the top 10, only the Netherlands and Australia have populations exceeding 15 million. According to this year’s report, the US and Germany have fallen out of the top 20 happiest nations for the first time in over a decade, now positioned at 23rd and 24th place, respectively.