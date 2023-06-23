From alarm to alarming to panic: Byju's and its auditing lessons





The first real warning—call it alarm—came in the form of ‘Wolf Gupta’. It was the post-pandemic era, the world had gone online, and an uncertain offline world was the only certain thing that everybody certainly believed in. It was sometime late in 2020, and the ‘wolf’ was on the prowl. “Thirteen-year-old Wolf Gupta learnt AI to get a $2.3 million job from Google while other kids his age didn’t know what to do after school. Coding makes your kids entrepreneurs and scientists in the new world,” claimed an advertisement by coding startup WhiteHat Jr, which was bought for $300 million by Byju’s.



Over the next few months, ‘Wolf’ kept hunting for parents who wanted their kids to become millionaires and billionaires. A hyper-aggressive marketing and sales team at WhiteHat Jr got into combative mode, started selling a fantasy to parents, enlisted thousands of kids who were studying from home, and the bigger Byju’s story—WhiteHat plus Byju’s—looked like a compelling proposition to investors who were least bothered to know if the coding fad and online wave would last forever.





